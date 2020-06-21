MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $75.69.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($18.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

