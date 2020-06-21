Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,445,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $103.58 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.