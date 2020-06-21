Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,124,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,493,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.