ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 185.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,406.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

