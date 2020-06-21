Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,842,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

