Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $5.63. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 3,952 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

