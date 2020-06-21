Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $5.63. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 3,952 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

