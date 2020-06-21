Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,793,224 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $484.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macmahon Company Profile (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.