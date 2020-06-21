M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.68

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and traded as high as $140.00. M Winkworth shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 2,470 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.35.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

