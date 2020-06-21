LYFT Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LYFT in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LYFT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of LYFT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in LYFT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LYFT by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,511,000 after buying an additional 270,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

