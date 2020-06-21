Lisa Dale Rarick Buys 5,250 Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Lisa Dale Rarick purchased 5,250 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,697.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,697.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.