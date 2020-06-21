Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Purchases $1,096,603.20 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 182,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $1,096,603.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.14. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

