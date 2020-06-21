Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Purchases $1,096,603.20 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 182,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $1,096,603.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LQDT stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.14. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.
