Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

LSXMK stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $86,586,344.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

