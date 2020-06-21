L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRLCY. Credit Suisse Group lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L OREAL CO/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $63.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

