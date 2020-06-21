Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,345,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 540,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.