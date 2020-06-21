Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

KRG opened at $11.34 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

