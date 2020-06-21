KeyCorp Comments on Lennar Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE LEN opened at $60.18 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $6,779,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

