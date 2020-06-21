KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 236.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 189,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

