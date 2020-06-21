Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

