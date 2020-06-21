Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $696,625. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

