JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

