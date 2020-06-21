JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

