JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

