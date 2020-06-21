JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $58.84.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
