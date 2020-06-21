JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Nestle stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63. Nestle has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestle stock. Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Nestle accounts for 1.1% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

