JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $225.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.85.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.70 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

