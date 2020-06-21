JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €92.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.90 ($104.38).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG opened at €84.74 ($95.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €79.75 and its 200-day moving average is €88.49. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.