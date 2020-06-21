JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €103.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.54 ($111.84).

Shares of SAN opened at €94.12 ($105.75) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($104.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.14.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

