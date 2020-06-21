JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

JBLU opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

