Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42.

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.76, for a total value of $18,309.72.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $17,002.16.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $17,363.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $241.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 44,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

