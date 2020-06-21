Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:KOP opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $413.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.88. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Koppers by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Koppers by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Koppers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

