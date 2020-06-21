Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.48 ($12.90).

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.20).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.