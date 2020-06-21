Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.86 ($42.54).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE opened at €35.46 ($39.84) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($57.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.63.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.