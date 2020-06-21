Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.64 ($41.17).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €21.13 ($23.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.30. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.