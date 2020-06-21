Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

