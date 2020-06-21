Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.59.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
