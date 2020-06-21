Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €19.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €15.10 ($16.97) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.61 ($25.41).

Shares of UG stock opened at €13.36 ($15.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.06 and a 200-day moving average of €16.48. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($18.48) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($23.61).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

