Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €105.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.19 ($112.57).

ETR CON opened at €85.92 ($96.54) on Thursday. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 52 week high of €133.76 ($150.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion and a PE ratio of -80.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

