Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,656.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,788,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 994.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 412,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,059 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

