Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,545,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.