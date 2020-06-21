Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 62.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Ameren stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

