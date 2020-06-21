Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 29,577 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,471,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,165,000 after buying an additional 343,567 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,364,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 1,253,397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

