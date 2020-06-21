James T. Lindstrom Sells 5,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.