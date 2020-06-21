James T. Lindstrom Sells 5,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 402.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

