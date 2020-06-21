ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 billion. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

