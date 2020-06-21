ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.
Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.