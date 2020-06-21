Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Issuer Direct worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

