iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $141.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.