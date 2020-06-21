iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 902.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 174.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

OEF stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

