IOOF (ASX:IFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.73

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $4.04. IOOF shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,234,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.73.

About IOOF (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

