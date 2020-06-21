Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.34

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as low as $15.63. Iofina shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 433,582 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.41) target price (down from GBX 35 ($0.45)) on shares of Iofina in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $35.11 million and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

