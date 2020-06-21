Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 591% compared to the typical daily volume of 465 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.61 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

