Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $715.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVR. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.