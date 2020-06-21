Invesco Ltd. Sells 81,223 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $151,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. AXA increased its position in CDW by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

