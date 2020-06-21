Invesco Ltd. Sells 40,296 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.17% of Nevro worth $141,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 67.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 255,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 63.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

